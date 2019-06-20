Ullasnagar (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Three students suffered injuries after a portion of cement plaster of their classroom's roof collapse in Ullasnagar's trust run school.
The incident took place on Tuesday when students were studying in the class. Around 52 students were present during the incident.
The children were rushed to a hospital for the treatment. (ANI)
Maharashtra: 3 students injured after cement plaster of classroom roof collapses in Ullasnagar
ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:50 IST
