Maharashtra: 4 COVID-19 patients die in Thane hospital, investigation ordered

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Four COVID-19 patients died at Vedanta hospital in Thane in the early morning on Monday, officials said.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation, the patients were critical and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of their death. On the orders of the Thane collector, a committee has been formed to probe the death of four COVID-19 patients at Vedanta hospital.

The deaths of the patients occurred around 4 am on Monday. Following the news, Thane Municipal Corporation officials and local police rushed to the hospital.



However, sources told ANI that the patients died due to oxygen shortage at the hospital.

Maharashtra recorded 66,191 fresh COVID-19 cases and 832 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin update on Sunday evening. The state now has 6,98,354 active cases.

With 61,450 fresh discharges, 35,30,060 people have recovered from the disease so far in Maharashtra. The death toll has mounted to 64,760. (ANI)

