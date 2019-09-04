Maharashtra: 4 rivers cross danger mark in Raigad

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Raigad has led to swelling of rivers with Kundalika and three other rivers crossing the danger mark.

Apart from Kundalika, Amba river, Savitri river, Patalganga River are also flowing above the danger mark.

From the past few days, Raigad and other nearby regions have been receiving incessant rainfall leading to increase in water level.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai and Thane for the day.

The IMD authorities have also predicted heavy rainfall for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days.

"Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency," tweeted Mumbai Police addressing to Mumbaikars.

The weather department said that the maximum and minimum temperatures will remain around 29 degree Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively. (ANI)

