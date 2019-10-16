Maharashtra: 4-year-old girl dies after portion of building collapses in Palghar

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:35 IST

J-K: Tehsildars in Ramban directed to receive applications for Hajj 2020

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): All the Tehsildars in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district were on Tuesday directed to receive applications for Hajj 2020, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, along with relevant documents and submit the same to the Deputy Commissioner office.