Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A four-year-old girl lost her life after a portion of a building collapsed in Virar.
The incident occurred on Tuesday evening. Locals here rescued the residents trapped inside the building.
Soon after the incident, the fire brigade rushed to the site. Rescue operations have been concluded. (ANI)
Maharashtra: 4-year-old girl dies after portion of building collapses in Palghar
ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 01:29 IST
