Maharashtra: 44 bodies recovered from debris of Raigad landslide

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): A total of 44 bodies have been recovered from the debris of the Mahad landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad district from two different locations.

Updating about the landslide triggered due to incessant rain, the Raigad District Collector, Nidhi Chaudhary said that 35 people who have been injured are under treatment.

"Total 6 locations experienced landslides in Raigad district. At one location, rescue operation still continues. According to officials and staff present at the spot, around 50 more people are feared trapped under the debris," Raigad DC said.

Eight patients have, so far, have arrived at JJ Hospital and they are stable now, said the Medical Superintendent of JJ Hospital.

Heavy rains triggered landslides at six locations in the district yesterday.



Maharashtra Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation, Vijay Wadettiwar informed that 136 accidental deaths have been reported in Maharashtra till last evening due to rain and other monsoon-related incidents.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced ex-gratia of 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall in various parts of the state.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall. The state will also incur the costs of treatment for those injured," CMO wrote in a tweet.

After taking stock of the situation, Uddhav Thackeray told reporters, "Due to landslides in Talai village, Raigad around 35 people have lost their lives. Rescue operation is underway at many places. I have ordered the evacuation and relocation of people who are living in areas where there is a possibility of landslide."

"NDRF and other rescue teams are facing problems reaching to the flood-affected areas in Chiplun as the roads and bridges are damaged. The situation remains tense", said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. (ANI)

