Maharashtra: 46-year-old doctor dies by suicide at his residence in Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): A 46-year-old doctor named Pawan Laxman Sable, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Thane district, the police informed on Saturday.

The deceased used to practice at the KEM Hospital in the Parel area of Mumbai. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, officials said.



Thane police informed that the body has been seized and sent for post-mortem, and the matter has been recorded under Accidental Death Report (ADR).

The Dean of KEM Hospital informed that the deceased had earlier applied for resignation, but his wife had requested the management not to accept it, the police said.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

