Maharashtra: 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Palghar, Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on:14-12-2019, 05:22:40 IST, Lat:20.0 N & Long: 72.8 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region:Distt. Palghar , Maharashtra," IMD tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

