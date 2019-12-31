Maharashtra: 5 Naxals surrendered before police in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Five Naxals, including three women, on Tuesday surrendered before police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

The cadres turned themselves before Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailesh Balakwade.

The Naxals -- two men and three women -- were carrying a total reward of 27 lakh on their head, and have cases of murder, arson, and kidnapping against them.

As many as 34 Naxals have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police in 2019 alone. (ANI)

