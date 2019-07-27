Maharashtra: 500 passengers rescued from Mahalaxmi Express

Badlapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): At least 500 passengers including nine pregnant women, who were stranded in Mahalaxmi Express train in Badlapur due to heavy rainfall, have been evacuated with joint efforts of rescue teams.

While speaking to ANI, Sunil Udasi, said that Mahalaxmi Express is halted between Badlapur and Vangani stations as there is 3 feet deep waterlogging on the railway track. "The tracks are close to Ulhas river which is it is even difficult to walk on tracks and carry our rescue operations," he added.

Three boats are already on the site to rescue the passengers and more boats are being inflated for the rescue operation. At present, several ambulances are present at the spot with a team of 37 doctors including a gynaecologist deployed for emergency situation.

Necessary arrangements like food and water have been made at Sahyadri Mangal Karayalay.

It is worth noticing that Director of Disaster Management Unit, Abhay Yawalkar has also requested Air Command, Air Force, NDRF, Navy and the Military to air lift the stranded passengers in Mahalaxmi Express.

Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, with 700 passengers on board, is stranded as torrential rainfall continued to batter Mumbai. The train is held up between Vangani and Badlapur, which is 100 kilometres away from Mumbai, since 3 am today, according to a passenger on board.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, instructed the Chief Secretary to monitor rescue operations personally. (ANI)

