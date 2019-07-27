NDRF team begins rescue operations in Badlapur [Photo/ANI]
NDRF team begins rescue operations in Badlapur [Photo/ANI]

Maharashtra: 500 passengers rescued from Mahalaxmi Express

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:57 IST

Badlapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): At least 500 passengers including nine pregnant women, who were stranded in Mahalaxmi Express train in Badlapur due to heavy rainfall, have been evacuated with joint efforts of rescue teams.
While speaking to ANI, Sunil Udasi, said that Mahalaxmi Express is halted between Badlapur and Vangani stations as there is 3 feet deep waterlogging on the railway track. "The tracks are close to Ulhas river which is it is even difficult to walk on tracks and carry our rescue operations," he added.
Three boats are already on the site to rescue the passengers and more boats are being inflated for the rescue operation. At present, several ambulances are present at the spot with a team of 37 doctors including a gynaecologist deployed for emergency situation.
Necessary arrangements like food and water have been made at Sahyadri Mangal Karayalay.
It is worth noticing that Director of Disaster Management Unit, Abhay Yawalkar has also requested Air Command, Air Force, NDRF, Navy and the Military to air lift the stranded passengers in Mahalaxmi Express.
Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, with 700 passengers on board, is stranded as torrential rainfall continued to batter Mumbai. The train is held up between Vangani and Badlapur, which is 100 kilometres away from Mumbai, since 3 am today, according to a passenger on board.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, instructed the Chief Secretary to monitor rescue operations personally. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:01 IST

Centre deploys additional forces in J-K, Mufti slams move

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the Centre's decision to deploy additional 100 coys of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Jammu and Kashmir has created "fear psychosis" among people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:55 IST

Fadnavis directs Chief Secretary to monitor Mahalaxmi Express rescue ops

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday instructed the Chief Secretary to personally monitor rescue operations at Vagani, where people are stranded on board Mahalaxmi Express.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:50 IST

I have the power to face a man like you: Rama Devi to Azam Khan

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MEMBER Rama Devi, to whom Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khanon made some sexist remarks in the Lok Sabha, on Saturday said that she has the power to face a person like him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:47 IST

Eleven IHR state leaders to meet Nirmala Sitharaman, put forth...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): As many as 11 Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) state leaders are set to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others to discuss and deliberate upon the issues in the Himalayan region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:42 IST

Minor boy thrashed over suspicion of theft, dies in hospital

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): A minor boy who allegedly entered a house to commit theft was thrashed by the people in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar and later died, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:37 IST

AgustaWestland case: Kamal Nath's nephew moves court, seeks...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on Saturday moved a Delhi court and applied for an anticipatory bail in connection with the alleged scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland amounting to Rs 3,600 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:27 IST

Man, wife top Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission exam

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 27: With consistent hard work and faith, a couple emerged on top of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission examination merit list.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:27 IST

Delhi: One Kanwar pilgrim killed, four injured after being hit by a truck

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): One Kanwar pilgrim was killed and four were injured after a truck rammed into them from behind on Friday night in Hari Nagar area. Police have arrested the truck driver.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:24 IST

Maharashtra: Tree falls on STP of Hiranandani Meadows in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and the outskirts of the city, a huge tree fell on the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of Hiranandani Meadows here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:12 IST

Haridwar: Policeman saves life of man who climbed to top of cable bridge

Haridwar (Uttrakhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): In an act of bravery, a policeman saved a man who climbed to the top of a cable bridge in Haridwar in an inebriated state. The man was an attendee of the Kanwar yatra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:08 IST

Amarnath Yatra: Barcodes, RFID technology being used to track pilgrims

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): In order to ensure the safety of Amarnath yatris, security agencies are issuing barcode-enabled authority slips to pilgrims and also pasting RFID tags on vehicles that will transport pilgrims and other civilians to and from the pilgrimage site.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:06 IST

Health Minister inspects emergency facilities at Safdarjung hospital

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday inspected new Emergency block and pharmacy at Safdarjung Hospital.

Read More
iocl