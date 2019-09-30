Women manufacturing clothes using Khadi in Maharashtra's Wardha on Monday. photo/ANI
Women manufacturing clothes using Khadi in Maharashtra's Wardha on Monday. photo/ANI

Maharashtra: 60 rural women giving Khadi contemporary twist to promote globally

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:46 IST

Wardha (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): With an aim to promote traditional Khadi globally, a self-reliance group of 60 rural women in Maharashtra's Wardha city are giving it a contemporary twist so that it could look stylish and fashionable at the same time.
Speaking to ANI, Project Head of Khadi Women self-sufficient program, Poornima Bhamkar said that the initiative is also providing job opportunities to the women living in rural areas.
"We want to make Khadi world-famous and to make the women living in rural areas independent. We have employed 60 women who are doing this work," she said.
Remembering Mahatma Gandhi ahead of his 150th birth anniversary, a worker named Kalpana Bakre said, "I am really happy to be able to contribute to the dream of Mahatma Gandhi. This will make Khadi popular worldwide."
Meanwhile, another worker named Kanchan Kashikar said, "I did not have a job after I completed my fashion designing course. This is a very good initiative. I learned to stitch professionally here and women like me are getting jobs because of it."
Briefing more about the initiative, a young entrepreneur named Rohan Bhamkar said, "Our workers here design the clothes using Khadi following the fashion trend. This way we will be able to promote Khadi on a global level. Following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, that India can develop with the help of Khadi, we started this initiative." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:25 IST

