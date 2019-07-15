Maharashtra: 7-year-old drowns in Dharavi drain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): A 7-year-old boy on Monday died after he fell in a drain near Rajiv Gandhi Colony in Dharavi here.

After receiving the information, the local police rushed to the spot and rescued Amit Munnalal Jaiswal and admitted him to Sion hospital where he was declared brought dead.

This is the third drowning incident within a week.

On Wednesday, 18-month old Divyansh Singh fell into an open gutter in Goregaon while a 12-year-old boy died after falling into a pit on the Coastal Road, near Worli on Saturday. (ANI)

