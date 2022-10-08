हिंदी खबर
Visual of bus in Nashik in Maharashtra (Photo/ANI)
Maharashtra: 8 dead after bus catches fire in Nashik

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2022 07:23 IST


Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): At least eight people have died after a bus caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik Friday night, said police.
Injured people have been taken to hospital, as per the police.
"We are still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with the doctor's confirmation," Nashik Police said.
Further details awaited. (ANI)

