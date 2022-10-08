Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): At least eight people have died after a bus caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik Friday night, said police.
Injured people have been taken to hospital, as per the police.
"We are still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with the doctor's confirmation," Nashik Police said.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
Maharashtra: 8 dead after bus catches fire in Nashik
ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2022 07:23 IST
