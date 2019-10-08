Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A leopard died on Monday after being hit by a train in Mul town in Chandrapur district.
The leopard was hit by a Ballarpur-Gondia passenger train at around 8 am.
The carcass was taken off the tracks and a post mortem was conducted.
More information is awaited. (ANI)
Maharashtra: A leopard dies in Chandrapur district after being hit by a train
ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:04 IST
