Maharashtra: Additional Navy teams from Visakhapatnam to reach Kolhapur district for rescue operation

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): While the flood situation in Kolhapur continues to remain grim, additional 15 Indian Navy teams from Visakhapatnam will reach today to join the rescue operation.

"Additional teams of Indian Navy from Visakhapatnam will reach Kolhapur by this afternoon to assist rescue efforts," CMO of Maharashtra said in an official tweet.

The army has rescued 17,000 people from Kolhapur District, so far.

Fadnavis on Saturday visited the flood-affected Kolhapur and Sangli today, to take stock of the situation.

Police escorts were also provided for a green corridor till Sangli.

As many as 27 people have died due to floods in five districts of Pune division while more than two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places from three districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.

"27 people died due to floods in 5 district of Pune division in Maharashtra. More than 2 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places till now from 3 districts including Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara," said Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner, Pune Division.

On Thursday, he had conducted an aerial survey of Kolhapur to review the situation. (ANI)

