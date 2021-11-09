Maharashtra administers 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, govt lauds district officers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday informed that the state has crossed the 100 million (10 crores) mark of administrating COVID-19 vaccine doses.



"Today Maharashtra crossed the benchmark of administration of 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. It was possible with the active involvement of all District officers," Tope said.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 109.59 crores today, the Union Health Ministry informed. (ANI)

