Maharashtra administers 1,27,079 COVID-19 vaccine in last 24 hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Maharashtra vaccinated 1,27,079 people in the last 24 hours against the COVID-19 in 1,515 sessions, informed the Maharashtra Health Department on Monday.

With this, the total number of people vaccinated in the state touched 1,22,83,050.

As per state government data, these include 10,67,486 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 5,42,627 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 11,13,691 FLWs (1st dose), 3,67,965 FLWs (2nd dose), 87,86,940 first dose beneficiaries and 4,04,341 second dose beneficiaries of more than 45 years old.

To prevent the COVID-19 surge in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday imposed Section 144 starting from April 14.

The prohibitory order will be effective from 8 pm on Wednesday till 7 am on May 1. During this period, only essential services will be allowed, the Chief Minister announced.

Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted.

The guidelines stated that cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms, sports complexes will remain closed till Section 144 is imposed in the state.

On April 18, as many as 68,631 fresh COVID-19 cases and 503 deaths were reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours the highest in the state so far since the pandemic broke out last year. (ANI)