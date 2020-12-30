Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse tests COVID-19 positive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday.



"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who have come in contact with me should get themselves checked. With your blessings and good wishes, my health is great. I will soon join your service after successfully defeating Corona," Bhuse tweeted in Marathi.

Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected states in the country with 54,537 active cases currently. The state reported 3,018 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total tally of positive cases to 19,25,066. (ANI)

