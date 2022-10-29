Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar flays state government for losing major projects

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Maharashtra's former Deputy Chief Minister and currently the leader of opposition Ajit Pawar criticised the Shinde-Fadnavis government after the state lost the Tata Airbus project to Gujarat.

"Despite having 100 time more conducive environment for the business in the state compared to other states, still we are losing the projects," he said.

Pawar took a swipe at the Shinde-Fadnavis government calling their claims to be erroneous.

"After Vedant Foxconn went to Gujarat, they went to Delhi, I don't know what happened there but the Shinde-Fadnavis government had promised bigger projects to entire the state, instead the state lost the Tata Airbus project as well," he said.

He further added that one needs to understand that if parties continue to blame each other, then people would lose faith.

Earlier on Friday, former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray took a dig at the Shinde-Fadnavis government after the 'Tata Airbus Project' moved to Gujarat from Maharastra and said that the industry has no faith in the "Khoke government".

Earlier on Thursday, the Defence Officials informed that the C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force will be manufactured by Tata-Airbus at Vadodara in Gujarat.



"Since July, I have been continuously demanding that 'Tata Airbus project' should not be moved out of Maharashtra. But it happened again. Why are the projects in Maharashtra going out for the last three months?," Thackeray tweeted.

Thackeray further lambasted the double-engine government and said that the state government engine has failed even if the Centre is doing well but the state government has failed miserably.

"It can be seen that the industry has no faith in the Khoke government. Now even after 4 projects escape from Maharashtra, will the Industries Minister resign?," he tweeted.

The scathing attack comes after the states lost multiple projects like the Vedant Foxconn project.

"While we were in power in the state and BJP at the Centre, we brought investment of Rs 80,000 crore from Davos and Rs 6.5 lakh crore investment during the Covid period," he said.

He further expressed that he isn't unhappy the project is going out of Maharashtra. "The question is why isn't the government doing anything to bring it to the state? Chief Ministers of other states are coming to Maharashtra to hold meetings and summits with investors, but when our CM went, he went for himself," Thackeray added.

Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the CM went to Delhi only for himself and said, "CM Eknath Shinde did not discuss Maharashtra and the various project". (ANI)

