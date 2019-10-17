Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's polling representative seeks jammers, CCTV installations at strong room in Baramati constituency

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): In a letter to Baramati election officer, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar's election representative, Kiran Gujar has demanded installation of network jammers and CCTV cameras at the strong room in the constituency where electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) will be kept between October 21 and 24.

Putting forward three demands of the party, Gujar said that he should be given permission to install his own CCTV camera's inside a room where EVM and VVPAT will be kept between October 21 to 24.

He said either election officials allow him to install jammer or they should themselves install jammer around the strong room.

Pawar's election representative also urged officials that mobile network companies should be ordered to shut down their networks in the area on the day of the counting of votes -- October 24.

"I have not received any reply from election officials yet and these demands are of my own and not by Ajit Pawar. As I have been associated with Ajit and NCP chief Sharad Pawar for long I Have put forward these demands," Gujar told ANI.

He said that the party had witnessed some suspicious movements around EVM room in Baramati Constituency during Lok Sabha elections. " That time, we have asked for CCTV footage from then election officer but we were not given. Now, we have requested them to allow us to install our own CCTV camera's inside this time," he said.

Single-phase Assembly polls in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on October 21 and results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

