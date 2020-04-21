Maharashtra allows door to door delivery of newspapers except in MMR, PMC, Containment zone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Tuesday amended its earlier orders and allowed the door to door delivery of newspapers in the state except in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and COVID-19 containment zones.

"Print media is hearby exempted from the lockdown from April 20. Wherever door to door delivery is done, it shall be with the knowledge of receiver and the delivery of newspaper personnel, shall wear masks, use hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing. However, given the extent of spread of COVID-19, door to door delivery of newspapers and magazines is prohibited in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and in all COVID-19 containment zones as may be decided by the District Magistrates," reads the new order.

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra government had announced that the print media would be exempted from the coronavirus lockdown from April 20 but said that door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines would be prohibited.

The decision was announced in the addendum to the consolidated revised guidelines for measures to be taken for the containment of coronavirus in the State.

"Commissioners of all department Commissionerates and Directors of Directorates shall attend office with 10 per cent of their staff," it added.

As per the evening update by the ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 4,669 cases, out of which 572 patients have been discharged and cured and 232 deaths.

India's count of positive coronavirus cases reached 18,985 after 1,329 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

