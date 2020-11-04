Maharashtra allows opening of cinema halls, multiplexes with 50 pc seating capacity from Nov 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Government has allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to open with 50 per cent of their seating capacity in areas outside containment zones from November 5.

Yoga institutes outside containment zones and indoor sports will be allowed from November 5 in the state.

The order from the Maharashtra government on Tuesday read, "...the undersigned in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, hereby issues orders to amend and include the following revised guidelines Order dated October 14."



"Cinema halls theatres multiplexes, drama theatres will be allowed with 50 per cent of their seating capacity in areas outside containment zones only from November 5. No eatables will be allowed inside the cinema halls theatres, multiplexes, drama theaters," the order read

Swimming pools being used for training of State, National and International level sportspersons, outside the containment zones, will be allowed to operate with effect from November 5, 2020. The SOP for the same will be issued by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department. It will take into consideration the SOP issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, as per the order.

Yoga Institue outside the containment zones will be allowed to function from November 5. The SOP for the same will be issued by the Public Health Department. It will take into consideration the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, it said.

All indoor sports like badminton, tennis, squash, indoor shooting ranges, etc will be allowed with physical distancing and sanitation measures with effect from November 5. (ANI)

