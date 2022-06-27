Maharashtra: Another NCP leader tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Another Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Chhagan Bhujbal, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the NCP leader wrote, "My corona test is positive but keeping good health. I am undergoing medical treatment as per the doctor's advice and with the blessings of all of you, I will overcome corona and recover soon. People who have come in contact with me in the last few days should be careful."

Earlier a day, NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tested positive for COVID-19.

On June 22, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for COVID.

Meanwhile, the political crisis in Maharashtra continues to intensify between rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.



The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claims to have the support of 38 MLAs of the party, thus achieving the two-thirds majority in the Shiv Sena.

Today, the Supreme Court granted interim relief to rebel Shiv Seva leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs to file their reply to disqualification notices issued to them by the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly by July 12, 5.30 pm.

Earlier, Maharashtra deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal sent notices to the 16 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. The MLAs have to be present in Mumbai on Monday for the hearing of disqualification.

According to sources, facing a revolt within his own ranks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was ready to resign on June 22 at 5 pm after it was clear that there was "no way out" of the political crisis facing the Maharashtra government but MVA allies convinced him not to resign.

The sources said that Uddhav Thackeray was in touch with BJP leaders to find a way out of the political crisis facing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that includes the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress apart from Shiv Sena. (ANI)

