Maharashtra: Anti-Corruption Bureau gives clean chit to Ajit Pawar in Vidarbha irrigation projects scam

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has given a clean chit to NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Vidarbha irrigation scam in Nagpur and Amravati Division.

The ACB, in its affidavit submitted in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, has ruled out Pawar's involvement in cases of alleged irregularities in the irrigation projects in the Vidarbha region.

Two affidavits were submitted on November 27, one by Rashmi Nandedkar, Superintendent of Police, ACB, Nagpur, to Nagpur Division irrigation project. The other one was filed by Shrikant Dhivare, SP, ACB, related to Amravati division irrigation project.

Both affidavits stated chairman of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation -- Ajit Pawar -- can't be held responsible for acts of executing agencies as there was no legal duty on his part. (ANI)

