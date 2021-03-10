Maharashtra Assembly approves 16-member committee to probe tree plantation drive during Fadnavis regime

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday approved the constitution of a 16-member committee to look into the allegations into 33-crore tree plantation drive under the Devendra Fadnavis government.

The 16-member committee includes all party MLAs including Nana Patole, Ashish Shelar and Nitesh Rane.

Earlier on March 3, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has ordered to constitute a committee to probe the tree plantation drive of the previous Devendra Fadnavis government.



"The previous government had undertaken a tree plantation drive aiming to plant 33 crore trees from 2014 to 2019. The then government spent Rs 2,429 crores on this drive," sources said.

The issue was raised by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole during a discussion at the state Assembly on a starred question about tree plantation during Fadanvis's regime.

However, the committee will be given six months to complete its probe on the tree plantation drive, sources said. (ANI)

