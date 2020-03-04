Maharashtra assembly discusses ways to tackle coronavirus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): The Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday held a discussion on the threat of and preparedness for tackling Covid-19 in the state.

"We believe that precaution is better than cure. There is no positive coronavirus case in Maharashtra yet, but taking the threat seriously, we are on alert mode," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

"We have formed a cyber crime team to see if any rumours are being spread on social media about coronavirus. If any such cases found we will be taking serious action against it, he further said.

"Strict action will also be taken against those who are selling N-95 mask on price more than the MRP," he added. (ANI)

