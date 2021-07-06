Maharashtra Assembly passes resolution seeking 3 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre per month

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): A resolution was passed in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday asking the Central government to provide at least 3 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines per month to the state.

According to the resolution, the state can administer a minimum of 10 lakh and a maximum of 15 lakh vaccinations daily.



Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, "Maharashtra government is, on one hand, saying that they are not getting enough vaccine doses and on other hand, they are claiming that Maharashtra has vaccinated record number of people. They must remember that state government has not purchased even a single vial, whatever is being given till date is provided by Central government only."

"They should thank PM Modi ji for providing the maximum number of vaccines without any political bias. I am sure Centre will keep doing whatever is best in favour of Maharashtra."

A two-day Assembly session began on July 5. (ANI)

