Maharashtra: Asymptomatic COVID-19 patient escapes home isolation, reaches Dubai via special flight

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): A 30-year-old asymptomatic COVID-19 patient from Pimpri Chinchwad escaped home isolation and reached Dubai via a special flight, the police said.

According to the police, Vandana Thakkar, a resident of Pune's Punavale area in Pimpri Chinchwad tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11. As she was asymptomatic, she was under home isolation for further treatment. However, on July 17, she escaped from her society and travelled to Mumbai to catch the special flight for Sharjah in Dubai.

After reaching Sharjah, she messaged the society members and authorities, with whom she was in contact for home isolation that she has reached Sharjah and has tested negative at Sharjah airport in Dubai, the police said.

Even though there was a complete lockdown in the city on July 17, she managed to travel to Mumbai. She also violated the 14-day home quarantine rule after treatment, the police added.

Pimpri Chinchwad police have registered an FIR against Thakkar under Sections 188, 269, 270 of IPC, along with other relevant sections of the epidemic Act. (ANI)

