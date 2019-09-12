Maharashtra: At least 5 dead, 10 injured in bus collision on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

At least six people died and ten got injured after a bus collided with a truck on Pune-Bangalore Highway on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 09:17 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): At least six persons died while ten got injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Satara on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday.
The front portion of the travel bus was completely damaged after it was hit by a truck near Satara earlier today. The incident happened at about 6 am in the morning.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

