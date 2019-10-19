Representative Image
Representative Image

Maharashtra ATS arrest one person in connection with murder of Kamlesh Tiwari

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:14 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday detained one person here in connection with the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari at his residence in Lucknow on Friday.
The person is being interrogated, police said.
Earlier in the day, three persons were held by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Police in connection with the murder from Surat.
According to the police, the accused -- identified as Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21) -- have confessed to their involvement in the murder.
Tiwari was shot dead at his residence in Lucknow by some unidentified persons on Friday afternoon. The family of the victim had said that he had received a death threat in 2016.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that killers of Kamlesh Tiwari will be brought to book.(ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:42 IST

Goa CM Pramod Sawant inaugurates state-level job fair

Panjim (Goa) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday inaugurated state-level job fair organized by the state government to bridge the gap between the job seekers and job providers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:35 IST

Haryana: Police seize over Rs 1.33 crore cash from a car in Gurugram

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Haryana Police have seized illegal cash to the tune of over Rs 1.33 crore from a car, stopped during a blockade in Gurugram ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:31 IST

Gandhi 2.0 needed as world is changing, says Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday said that there is a need to reintroduce Mahatma Gandhi to India and the world in the face of changing global scenario.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:11 IST

AP govt saves over Rs 62 cr in Veligonda tunnel project

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government has saved Rs 62.1 crores in Veligonda tunnel-2 works through a reverse tendering process, an official release said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:10 IST

Campaigning ends in Maharashtra, Haryana for Oct 21 polls

New Delhi[India], Oct 19(ANI): The campaign for assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra ended on Saturday with political leaders criss-crossing the two states to woo voters and boost poll prospects of their parties.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:09 IST

West Bengal: BSF lodges FIR against BGB over killing of its soldier

Kolkata [West Bengal], Oct 19 (ANI): The Border Security Force on Saturday lodged an FIR against the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at a local police station in connection to an incident wherein one of the BSF soldiers was killed in firing by the BGB.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:09 IST

Karnataka Information Commission's SICs write to Guv, demand...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): State Information Commissioners of the Karnataka Information Commission have submitted a representation to Governor Vajubhai Vala demanding action against Chief Information Commissioner, NC Srinivasa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:07 IST

Goa govt signs 17 MoUs during the Vibrant Goa Global Expo 2019

Panjim (Goa) [India], Oct 19: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced the signing of 17 MoUs promoting and facilitating various business ventures in Goa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:01 IST

Mumbai: EC denies exemption from closure to 63 pvt....

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Election Commission has denied permission to as many as 63 private establishments who sought exemption from observing "compulsory paid holiday" on October 21, the day of polling. However, only 2 out of 65 who applied have been granted exemption from closure

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:57 IST

Maharashtra polls: Rs 4 crore unaccounted cash seized in Worli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Days before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Election Commission has seized Rs 4 crore unaccounted cash in Worli Assembly constituency area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:55 IST

Chhattisgarh CM buys 'diyas' made of cow dung at Raipur fest

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In a bid to promote eco-friendly Diwali, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel bought 'diyas' made of cow dung at a fest here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:49 IST

Yogi Adityanath has created crime-friendly environment in UP:...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the killing of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari and alleged that it did not provide enough security cover to him, which led to the murder.

Read More
iocl