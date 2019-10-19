Maharashtra ATS arrest one person in connection with murder of Kamlesh Tiwari

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday detained one person here in connection with the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari at his residence in Lucknow on Friday.

The person is being interrogated, police said.

Earlier in the day, three persons were held by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Police in connection with the murder from Surat.

According to the police, the accused -- identified as Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21) -- have confessed to their involvement in the murder.

Tiwari was shot dead at his residence in Lucknow by some unidentified persons on Friday afternoon. The family of the victim had said that he had received a death threat in 2016.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that killers of Kamlesh Tiwari will be brought to book.(ANI)

