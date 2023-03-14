Maharashtra ATS arrests 4 Bangladeshi nationals in Navi Mumbai for entering India illegally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested without valid documents from the Navi Mumbai area of Maharashtra, Anti-Terror Squad has said.

The nationals were identified as Md Zeenat Sheikh, Md Sumod Sikander, Ripa Jannat Sheikh and Munni Shikdar.

The Maharashtra ATS said that all four Bangladeshis had entered India illegally and do not have valid documents.



"Maharashtra ATS arrests four Bangladeshi citizens without valid documents from Navi Mumbai. They have been identified as Md Zeenat Sheikh, Md Sumod Sikander, Ripa Jannat Sheikh & Munni Shikdar. All four are citizens of Bangladesh who do not even have valid documents and had entered India illegally," ATS said.

They have been handed over to the Navi Mumbai Police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

