Maharashtra ATS detains Jharkhand Maoist leader carrying Rs 15 lakh bounty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): A Jharkhand Maoist leader carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head was detained by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday, informed ATS.

In an early morning operation, the ATS detained him after a raid at a Chawl in Dhanvi, Ramnagar and Nalasopara adjoining Mumbai.

According to ATS, Karu Hulas Yadav (45) is a regional committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand.



Yadav had come to Maharashtra for medical treatment, originally hails from Dodga village in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand has been active in CPI (Maoist) since 2004 and carries a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head.

More than 30 cases are registered against him.

Jharkhand Police has been informed about the operation and further inquiry is going on, the ATS added. (ANI)

