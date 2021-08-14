Maharashtra ATS nabs man in fake currency racket

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): The Maharashtra Anti Terrorist Unit (ATS) arrested a 28-year-old man in West Bengal, who was on the run for seven years for possessing counterfeit Indian currency notes, said the ATS on Saturday.



Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai ATS nabbed the man, Athaur Ayub, from the Malda district of West Bengal under Sections 489 (A), (B) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the ATS, the accused was involved in supplying counterfeit currency from Bangladesh. The ATS said that it had seized 517 currency notes of Rs 1,000 amounting to Rs 5,17,000 in 2014 and had arrested seven people in the fake currency case. But the main accused was absconding since then.

A team led by Maharashtra ATS Chief Vineet Agarwal arrested the accused and sent him for six days transit remand. (ANI)

