Maharashtra ATS trying to pull mysterious weapon-loaded boat away from sea

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): Maharashtra ATS is trying to pull away the mysterious weapon-loaded boat recovered from Raigad and will search the boat for more materials.

ATS Chief Vineet Agrawal said, "A boat with three AK-47 rifles was seized off Raigad coast today. The investigation is underway. We've retrieved some papers from the boat, more things are lying inside the boat. We are trying to pull the boat away from the sea."

Security was tightened in the Raigad region of Maharashtra after the recovery of a mysterious boat loaded with weapons near the Harihareshwar beach on Thursday.

According to local police officials, no person was present in the boat but some arms, including an AK-47, and ammunition were found. Following the development, a team of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) was rushed to the spot, they said."The Coast guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board have been informed and investigations are underway," police officials added.

There were also reports that an abandoned lifeboat was also found in a nearby area. More details were awaited in this regard.



The presence of the mysterious boat raised alarm bells as Mumbai had been targeted by Pakistan-based terrorists on November 26, 2008 by terrorists who had entered the city by sea route.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there is "no confirmation of any terror angle" into the incident, while also stating that the government is not ruling out anything and investigation is underway to probe all aspects.

The Central agencies have been informed about the developments.

Detailing about the boat, Fadnavis said that 'Ladyhan' named boat is owned by an Australian woman, her husband James Herbert is the captain of the boat.

Citing the upcoming festive season, the Deputy CM said that instructions have been given to the police and administration to be prepared."The boat belongs to an Australian citizen. Boat's engine broke down in the sea, the people were rescued by a Korean boat. It has now reached Harihareshwar beach. Keeping in mind the coming festive season, police and administration have been instructed to be prepared," he said. (ANI)

