Maharashtra Bandh: Two FIRs registered, 200 detained in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): As many as two FIRs were registered at the Kandivali police station and Samta Nagar police station in Maharashtra's Mumbai against 14 persons who were taken into custody for spreading violence on Monday during the Maharashtra Bandh which was called against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

According to the Mumbai Police, more than 200 persons were detained during the Maharashtra Bandh today.

"Two FIRs were registered at Kandivali police station and Samta Nagar PS against 14 persons who were taken into custody; more than 200 persons were detained," PRO, Mumbai Police on Maharashtra Bandh.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) claimed that 11 BEST buses were damaged by protestors till 5 pm during the bandh in the state against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"Three non-cognizable offence registered at Dharavi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar police stations against unknown persons for damaging buses," BEST PRO further informed.



Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) called for a Maharashtra bandh on Monday in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers.

According to Mumbai Police, security has been deployed at strategic points, with 3 companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guards, and 700 men from Local Arms units.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opposed the 'Maharashtra Bandh' announced by the MVA.

Earlier on October 6, the Maharashtra state cabinet passed a resolution to express its condolences over the unfortunate death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

Cabinet ministers also observed two minutes of silence and paid tributes to the deceased farmers.

Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil had tabled the resolution which was seconded by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Industry Minister and Senior Shiv Sena leaders Subhash Desai.

The MVA is a coalition of NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena. All three parties and their allied partners will participate in the bandh, noted Patil. (ANI)

