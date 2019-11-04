Maharashtra: BJP adopts 'wait and watch' approach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The BJP has adopted the 'wait and watch' strategy and kept the door open to have talks with its ally Shiv Sena, top sources said on Monday.

The BJP, which has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, and its ally Shiv Sena, which has won 56 seats, are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of portfolios and sharing of chief minister's post.

While the BJP is firm on its stand that Devendra Fadnavis will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena is seeking an equal term for the chief minister's post.

According to party sources, the BJP is not ready to compromise the post of the chief minister. The party is, however, ready to give away the Cabinet portfolios and the post of deputy chief minister to its ally.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi to reportedly discuss the current political situation in Maharashtra. (ANI)

