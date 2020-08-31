Maharashtra BJP distributes 25 smartphones to tribal kids for online classes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit of Maharashtra on Sunday distributed smartphones to tribal kids in Kambacha Pada of Mumbai as they were unable to attend online classrooms during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The party said that while it has distributed 25 smartphones till now, more initiatives will be taken to help other kids.

"When we came to know that the kids here are facing problems for their online classes, we decided to reach out to them and distribute smartphones. While 25 smartphones were distributed today, this initiative will further be taken up to help other kids nearby," said BJP leader Sanjay Pandey.

Thanking the state BJP, Tanisha, a class 10 student said, "Due to lock down our schools are shut. We were facing a lot of issues in online studies. These smartphones will help us in our studies."

"There are many families who are poor and don't have much income. So they couldn't afford the smartphone for online classes for their kids. We are happy that some students now has smartphones which will help them in studies, " said social activist Vinita Thackrey. (ANI)

