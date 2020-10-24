Maharashtra BJP leader writes to Ravishankar Prasad seeking ban on apps that morph women's pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): The vice president of Maharashtra division of BJP, Chitra Wagh on Friday wrote a letter to Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad seeking action against social media applications, which morph women's photographs in an indecent way.



"I want to bring in to your notice that some apps on social media are misusing the pictures uploaded by women users and enraging their modesty," she wrote in the letter.

Wagh said these apps use the pictures uploaded by women users on their social media accounts and digitally remove their clothes, and then those pictures are made viral on the internet.

She requested such apps should be banned to stop such indecent incidents. (ANI)

