Maharashtra: BJP's Ram Kadam detained during 'Jan aakrosh yatra' demanding CBI probe in Palgarh lynching case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam and some of his supporters were detained by the police from outside his residents in Mumbai during a 'Jan aakrosh yatra' to Palghar demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Palghar mob lynching case.



The BJP leader was brought to the Khar police station after being detained.

"Maharashtra, the land of our brave saints and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is in the wrong hands. We are being stopped from reaching Palghar to demand justice for our saints. Thousands of police personnel have surrounded us as if we are terrorists. What is this restriction that the Maharashtra Police is imposing on us?" Kadam said while speaking to the media before his arrest.

The case pertains to the mob lynching of two sadhus and their driver on the night of April 16 this year, when they were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown and their vehicle was stopped and they were allegedly attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers. (ANI)

