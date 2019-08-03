Representative Image
Representative Image

Maharashtra: BMC collects approximately 15 metric ton of trash after season's highest tide in Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 21:48 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Season's highest tide of around 4.9 meters washed ashore around 15 metric ton of trash on the shores of Marine Line on Saturday.
After season's highest tide, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected a large amount of garbage on Saturday from the seashores.
Around 55 labourers, two large compactors, three dumpers, one JCB, three mini compactors were deployed in order to clear the garbage from the shores today.
BMC in a tweet informed about the high tide and weather in the city today.
"As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a warning of heavy rainfall today along with a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1.44 PM We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in waterlogged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916," BMC tweeted on Saturday morning.
The weather forecasting agency, IMD observed that the impact of extensive rainfall was developed more towards suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas in the last 24 hours.
"Mumbai and surrounding areas received widespread rainfall in the last 24 hours with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. The impact was more towards suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai areas. Satellite, radar indicates rainfall will continue," the IMD predicted.
All government schools remained closed in Thane today as per the order issued by the Municipal Corporation in view of continuous rainfall in the city.
The Western Express Highway got waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb yesterday.
Similarly, streets were inundated and houses submerged, after heavy rainfall in the Palghar town.
Mumbai has been facing incessant rain and waterlogging for past few days. Earlier, 17 flights had been diverted and several were delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains. Rail services were also hampered by the intermittent rains. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:03 IST

UP: One sub-inspector dead, three constables injured while...

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): A sub-inspector died and three constables got injured while chasing goons on the highway in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:01 IST

UP: Mortal remains of Sepoy Rambir reach his native village Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Mortal remains of Sepoy Rambir who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Shopian, reached his native village, Mathura on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:55 IST

'Indian Army ensures that only Pak military and terrorist are...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday said it ensures that only the Pakistani Army and terrorists are targeted during the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:51 IST

Andhra: Govt announces flood relief to 32 habitations in...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): The government of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday announced flood relief to 32 habitations in Devipatnam Mandal of East Godavari district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:51 IST

Civil Aviation Ministry advises airlines to rein in surging...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday advised airlines to rein in the surging airfare, for pilgrims returning from the Amarnath Yatra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:50 IST

AP, Telangana students leaving NIT Srinagar campus, returning home

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, studying at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, have started leaving the campus at the direction of the college administration after the Jammu and Kashmir government advised Amarnath Yatris and to

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:39 IST

Centre is lying on J-K situation, says Cong leader Digvijaya Singh

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh on Saturday said that the Modi government is lying with regard to terrorism threat in Jammu and Kashmir and said the Centre is planning to take some big action.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:39 IST

Odisha govt sanctions creation of 2000 LTRMO post

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Odisha Government on Saturday sanctioned the creation of 2,000 new Leave Training Reserve Medical Officers (LTRMO) posts to fill up doctors vacancy in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:33 IST

Questioning EVMs is like student blaming pen for failing in...

Bhandara (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Taking a dig at opposition parties for questioning EVMs, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday linked them to a student blaming his pen for failing in an exam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:23 IST

'Lagawelu Jab Lipstick' singer booked for threatening, making...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Saturday registered a case against a famed Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh on a complaint moved by an actress.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:19 IST

Kerala Police records arrest of Sreeram Venkitaraman in...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Kerala Police on Saturday recorded the arrest of IAS officer Sreeram Venkitaraman in connection with the death of KM Basheer, Trivandrum bureau chief of Siraaj daily.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:18 IST

BJP's 'Abhyas Varg': With top leadership in audience, three BJP...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Three BJP lawmakers on Saturday narrated their success stories in the two-days 'Abhyas Varga' training programme conducted by the party for all the parliamentarians.

Read More
iocl