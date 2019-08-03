Maharashtra: BMC collects approximately 15 metric ton of trash after season's highest tide in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Season's highest tide of around 4.9 meters washed ashore around 15 metric ton of trash on the shores of Marine Line on Saturday.

After season's highest tide, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected a large amount of garbage on Saturday from the seashores.

Around 55 labourers, two large compactors, three dumpers, one JCB, three mini compactors were deployed in order to clear the garbage from the shores today.

BMC in a tweet informed about the high tide and weather in the city today.

"As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a warning of heavy rainfall today along with a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1.44 PM We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in waterlogged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916," BMC tweeted on Saturday morning.

The weather forecasting agency, IMD observed that the impact of extensive rainfall was developed more towards suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas in the last 24 hours.

"Mumbai and surrounding areas received widespread rainfall in the last 24 hours with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. The impact was more towards suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai areas. Satellite, radar indicates rainfall will continue," the IMD predicted.

All government schools remained closed in Thane today as per the order issued by the Municipal Corporation in view of continuous rainfall in the city.

The Western Express Highway got waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb yesterday.

Similarly, streets were inundated and houses submerged, after heavy rainfall in the Palghar town.

Mumbai has been facing incessant rain and waterlogging for past few days. Earlier, 17 flights had been diverted and several were delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains. Rail services were also hampered by the intermittent rains. (ANI)

