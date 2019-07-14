Maharashtra: Bodies of two teens found in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Bodies of two teenagers were found in Mithagar creek near KC Engineering College in Kopri here on Saturday, officials said.

According to the police, the deceased persons have been identified as Shubham Vinod Devkar (15) and Pravin Satyam Kanchari (15), residents of Subhash Nagar area here.

The members of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), police officials and fire brigade are present at the site.

The dead bodies have been handed over to the police, officials said.

The bodies were found a day after a missing case was registered at the Kopri police station by their families.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. However, further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

