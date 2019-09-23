Buldana (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Bodies of a woman and four of her daughters were found floating in a well in Buldana's Malegaon here on Monday, police said.
The police have reached the spot and an investigation underway.
According to locals the deceased had left home for their fields but did not return.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Bodies of woman, 4 daughters found floating in Buldana well
ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 14:38 IST
Buldana (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Bodies of a woman and four of her daughters were found floating in a well in Buldana's Malegaon here on Monday, police said.