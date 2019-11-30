Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The body of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly shot by the Naxals was found on Friday, officials said.
According to the police, the boy was kidnapped by Naxals on November 27.
Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Body of 17-year-old boy shot by Naxals found
ANI | Updated: Nov 29, 2019 23:27 IST
