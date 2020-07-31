Maharashtra: Body of missing COVID-19 patient found inside well in Washim

Washim (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The body of a missing COVID-19 patient was found in a well at Washim on Friday, the police said.

Police official Satish Patil said, "The patient had run away from COVID-19 centre here on July 29. The patient's body was found in a well today. The person might have committed suicide."

"On July 30, the police traced the mobile of the patient and it was found beside a well. The patient's slippers were also found beside the well," the police official said.

"The police called the deceased's wife and brother. They identified the patient by his slippers," he added. (ANI)

