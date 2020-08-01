Maharashtra: Boiler explosion at Nagpur factory kills 5

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): An explosion at a factory in Bela village of Umred Tehsil in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra killed five people on Saturday.

"Five workers were killed in a boiler explosion at a factory in Bela Village of Umred Tehsil in Nagpur district," said Nagpur Police (Rural).

The deceased were identified as Mangesh Prabhakar Naukarkar (21), Liladhar Wamanrao Shende (42), Vasudeo Ladi (30), Sachin Prakash Waghmare (24) and Prafulla Pandurang Moon (25).

All the deceased belong to the Wadgaon village. Sachin worked as a welder while others were helpers.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

