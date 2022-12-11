Maharashtra: Bus carrying 48 students overturns in Raigad, several injured

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Several students were injured after a bus carrying 48 students overturned in Raigad on Sunday evening.



The incident occurred in Khopoli police station area. According to the police, the students were returning to Chembur after a picnic.



The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The condition of some of them were reported to be critical.



"The students were returning from a picnic when the bus overturned. A case is being registered," said Gauri More Patil, senior police inspector, Pune Express Highway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

