Maharashtra Cabinet approves adventure tourism policy for state

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): In a bid to increase tourism in the state, Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved an adventure tourism policy.



Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, "Maharashtra government in the Cabinet has approved the concept of adventure tourism. We are trying to increase tourism in Maharashtra."

"We know that tourism is difficult in this pandemic situation but after COVID-19, we need to promote this adventure tourism," he added.

The minister said that people must take precautions against COVID-19 while visiting tourist places. (ANI)

