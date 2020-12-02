Maharashtra Cabinet clears proposal to rename all residential colonies having caste-based names

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday has cleared a proposal to rename all residential colonies having caste-based names.

Cabinet Minister Aslam Sheikh said that during these caste-based colonies were established during British rule, to divide people and it has been now decided to rename them on people who undertook social service for the country.

Names such as Mahar-wada, Bouddh-wada, Mang-wada, Dhor-vasti, Brahman-wada, Mali-galli are commonplace but they are unbecoming in a progressive state like Maharashtra, according to a press release from the chief minister's office.

Such names generally indicate that members of a particular community live in the area.



The decision to rename these localities was taken to maintain social harmony and national unity, the statement by the CMO said.

These localities will be given new names such as Samata Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Jyotinagar, Shahunagar and Kranti Nagar, it said.

Along with this, the state government has said that all matters related to political and social demonstrations and movements up to December 2019 will be withdrawn.

The cabinet also gave its assent to the centrally sponsored scheme Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PM FME).

Meanwhile, the government has decided that the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be held in Nagpur instead of Mumbai this time. (ANI)

