Maharashtra Cabinet meeting today at 3 PM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): A meeting of Maharashtra Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Tuesday at 3 PM.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair the meeting through video conferencing while Ministers will be present at Mantralaya.
Maharashtra is India's worst-affected state as coronavirus cases in the state have crossed 88,000 including 40,975 cured/discharged/migrated and 3,169 deaths. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2020 10:12 IST
