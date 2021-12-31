Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Yashomati Thakur tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Yashomati Thakur tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.



"My corona test is positive. I do not have any symptoms, but I will take further treatment on the advice of a doctor. Anyone who came in contact with me should get yourself tested. Appealing to everyone on this occasion, you should use a mask, be careful," said Thakur in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 8,067 fresh COVID cases including 4 Omicron cases, 1,766 recoveries, and 8 deaths on Friday. At present, the active cases in the state are at 24,509 while the cumulative recoveries have reached 65,09,096. (ANI)

