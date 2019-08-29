Maharashtra: Cannabis worth over 1 lakh seized, one arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC), Bandra Unit on Thursday seized 9 Kg cannabis worth Rs. 1,80,000 from a member of a drug-peddling gang in the Bandra area here.

"With ANC cracking down on peddlers that used a conventional mode of communication, the group moved its operations to app-based services and used Whatsapp to communicate. The gang used to supply cannabis to students mainly in suburban colleges by using social media platforms" an official release from ANC stated further.

The ANC arrested Sunil Rajdev Das (29) and have registered a case in this regard.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

